Jill Biden’s White House Christmas video is slammed as ‘bizarre, freaky and absolute garbage’

First Lady Jill Biden’s efforts at spreading some Christmas joy have been met with derision and astonishment from many who have labeled her celebratory video as ‘bizarre’ ‘freaky’ and ‘absolute garbage.’ The video, posted by Dr. Biden on Wednesday, shows members of a New York City-based dance troupe, Dorrance Dancers, doing a tapdancing ‘playful’ interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite through the halls of the White House. The group are in a candy-themed hall leading into the main Christmas tree in the Blue Room, since 1961 the main tree has usually been housed there. The dancers show off how each room has been decorated for the celebrations.

