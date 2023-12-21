Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa was ‘forced out’ of White House after he ‘tried to take dates’ to his room on secure floor of hotel where president was staying during NATO summit in Madrid

The First Lady’s press secretary Michael LaRosa tried to take a date he’d just met up to his room on a secure floor while overseas in a hotel where the president was staying, insiders exclusively tell DailyMail.com.

Sources say LaRosa, 40, did it twice during the same trip while accompanying Jill Biden to the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain, in June 2022, and that this was part of a pattern of behavior that led to his forced resignation the following month.

A Secret Service source confirmed the incident and claimed that it happened twice on the same trip.

‘He was caught by Secret Service not once, but twice bringing dates to a secure floor, obviously putting the First Lady’s safety at risk because you’re not supposed to bring people in who are not fully vetted,’ one senior White House staffer told DailyMail.com.

