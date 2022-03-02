NEW YORK POST:

Eight special guests will accompany first lady Jill Biden to her husband’s State of the Union address Tuesday, including one educator who has frequently advocated for teaching Critical Race Theory, which proposes that racism is systemic in America, in schools.

Melissa Isaac, founder of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe’s Project AWARE Program and the “Gizhwaasod,” or “Protector of the Young” at the Michigan Department of Education’s Indigenous Education Initiative, has repeatedly slammed arguments against the teaching of CRT on social media.

In a June 2021 tweet, Isaac wrote: “1/2 The argument against teaching Critical Race Theory is a smokescreen. Let’s call it for what it is CENSORSHIP. That’s what we’re really talking about. Censoring systemic racism, injustice, and inequality will NOT ungay the gay, unqueer the queen, nor will it reduce the ….”

In a second tweet, she added: “number of BIPOC people killed by police brutality. It will not keep my Indigenous sisters from going Missing and being Murdered, and it definitely won’t kill the Indian to save the man…..We are still here.”

