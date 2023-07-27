Jill Biden’s ex-husband claims ‘Biden crime family’ has targeted him for years

First lady Dr. Jill Biden’s ex-husband slammed the so-called “Biden crime family” in a new interview — and claimed the powerful brood is targeting former President Donald Trump the same way they bullied him during his divorce almost 50 years ago.

“Frankie Biden of the Biden crime family comes up to me and he goes, ‘Give her the house or you’re going to have serious problems,’” Bill Stevenson told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Wednesday night of the moment President Biden’s brother Frank allegedly approached him when he and Jill divorced in the mid-1970s.

“I looked at Frankie and I said, ‘Are you threatening me?’ and needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200.”

Stevenson — who married the future first lady in 1970, when she was still a college student — claims that Joe Biden, who was then a young senator in Delaware, sicced the charges on him.

