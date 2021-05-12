Hindustan Times:

Fishnet stockings, booties: Jill Biden’s airport look leaves Twitter divided

Jill Biden was recently in the news for pulling quite an April Fools’ prank on reporters and her aides on a flight, but her airport look – fishnet stockings, skirt and booties – elicited extreme reactions, with some praising the 69-year-old First Lady’s fashion sense and others slut-shaming her.

Jill Biden started to trend on Twitter on Sunday as people couldn’t stop talking about her choice of clothing when she deplaned Executive One. The 69-year-old wore black floral fishnet tights, black heeled booties, a semi-pleated leather skirt, over which she wore a black blazer and a black face mask. And while many praised the First Lady’s fashion sense, many of the conservatives on the Internet took to slut-shaming her for her choice of clothing, calling it inappropriate.

One tweet complimented Jill Biden saying, “It’s nice to have a FLOTUS with a sense of style,” while another read, “I’m not mad at her sophisticated sexiness. #FLOTUS #fashion,” a third one noted. Someone else added, “FLOTUS, go on with your bad self and rock those fishnets. Just remember that you don’t look like furiously angry plastic blow up doll.”

However, many Republican supporters compared Dr. Biden to former First Lady Melania Trump, calling the latter classy, “FLOTUS is a Fake Doctor but dresses like a real $5 whore. This is unbelievably bad. As if the country going to hell in record speed wasn’t enough. Can someone please DRESS this FLOTUS? This is a fashion crime.”

The slut shamers seem to have won, as “Dr. Jill” is now 100% farm girl in loose fruit-print dresses and sensible shoes.

