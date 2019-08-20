NBC NEWS:

Jill Biden told voters in New Hampshire on Monday they should get behind her husband for the 2020 presidential race not necessarily because he is the best candidate, but because he’s the most electable.

“I know that not all of you are committed to my husband, and I respect that, but I want you to think about your candidate, his or her electability, and who’s going to win this race,” the former second lady said in unusually blunt remarks at a campaign event with educators at the Bookery in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“You know you may like another candidate better but you have to look at who’s going to win,” she said, adding that, “Joe is that person.”

Her remarks come after a Reuters/Ipsos poll earlier this month that found that former Vice President Joe Biden was leading the crowded Democratic field in the polls because Democrats consider him their best shot at ousting President Donald Trump next November.