First lady Jill Biden complained in front of donors in Nantucket on Saturday, while delivering a speech at a fundraiser.

Speaking about her husband, President Joe Biden, the first lady appeared saddened by what was happening to the world during his presidency.

“He had so many hopes and plans for things he wanted to do, but every time you turned around, he had to address the problems of the moment,” she said.

Biden spoke to about two dozen guests at the fundraiser for the Democrat National Committee, setting aside her prepared remarks for a frank discussion.

“He’s just had some many things thrown his way,” she said. “Who would have ever thought about what happened … Roe v Wade? Well, maybe we saw it coming,but still we didn’t believe it.”

She also said Biden was unable to predict a war in Ukraine.

“The gun violence in this country is absolutely appalling,” she continued. “We didn’t see the war in Ukraine coming.”

The first lady complained she expected to work on issues like community colleges, military families, and cancer.

“They were supposed to be my areas of focus. But then when we got (there) I had to be, with all that was happening, first lady of the moment,” she said, recalling her trips to Wauseka, Wisconsin, after a man targeted a Christmas parade with his car and her trip to Ukraine to visit the first lady there.

