First Lady Jill Biden’s staff issued an apology Tuesday on behalf of the First Lady after she compared Latinos to breakfast tacos.

“The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” wrote Press Secretary to the First Lady Michael LaRosa.

The First Lady made her remarks off of prepared text during a speech at the Latinx IncluXion Luncheon in the Texas city Monday.

She said:

Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community—as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio—is your strength.

The first lady’s remarks shocked many in the Latino community, who viewed her remarks as out-of-touch and even racist.

Jill Biden, who works as a professor in a college English department, also mispronounced the word “bodega,” further demonstrating her ignorance of Latino culture.

Many on social media resurfaced a clip of the First Lady botching the pronunciation of the slogan “Si se puede!” during a speech in 2021.

