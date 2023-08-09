Jill Biden Courts Drag Queens: ‘This Photo Says It All’

First Lady Jill Biden is wielding her influence in the public sphere by meeting with drag queens while Americans suffer from rising prices and crime under her husband’s administration. A photo recently surfaced showing Jill Biden posing with drag queens at the San Francisco event space Welcome to Manny’s.

The event space describes itself as a “community focused meeting and learning place” that encourages meetings and engagement with “civic leaders, elected officials, artists, activists, changemakers, and each other.” Welcome to Manny’s shared an image of Jill Biden flanked by five drag queens, declaring that the event space is “unapologetically queer and unapologetically political.”

“This photo says it all – San Francisco queens meeting the First Lady of the United States of America in a civic meeting space in the Mission District of my fair city of San Francisco,” the event space wrote. However, the commenters were not as thrilled as the host. “All manner of perversion with the flotus in the middle of it all. What an absolute disgrace,” one remarked.

