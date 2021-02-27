Red State:

Jill Biden looks to be the most involved, overbearing First Lady in modern history right now, and I don’t think that’s purely due to her own ambition, though she has plenty of that.

These constant joint interviews appear to be a necessity.

Perhaps we’ve had it all wrong about who is really acting as president while Joe Biden goes to bed at sundown. Most have figured that the shadow-presidency we are currently witnessing would be run by Kamala Harris. After all, she’s the vice president and she’s nakedly ambitious.

Yet, more and more, it looks like Harris is being pushed into the background while Jill Biden is really pulling the strings. Not only does she routinely act as the President’s crutch during interviews, she’s now interrupting him to articulate policy in language that makes it seem a lot like she’s in charge.

There’s being a supportive First Lady, and then there’s the assertiveness with which Jill Biden shuts her husband down in order to explain what “we” are doing as an administration on immigration policy. Further, why is she even there? Have you ever seen a president do so many joint interviews? Barack Obama certainly didn’t drag Michelle to almost ever media interview he did.

That would leave anyone with the ability to think critically asking what exactly is going on here. Jill Biden sure appears to be operating as her husband’s caregiver at this point. Why is he unable to explain the immigration policies that are ostensibly his creation? I can speculate with a reasonable expectation of accuracy that Joe Biden is simply incapable of explaining his policies on any given day.

Regardless, this isn’t normal, and it’s not OK. We are supposed to have a president in office, not a shell of man who needs his wife to explain policy for him during interviews.

lots to unpack in this 1-minute clip from @UniNoticias:

1. Biden suggests he's merely reopening Trump's detention center

2. Co-president Jill Biden's cut-in 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/7SWgYu0THq — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 26, 2021

