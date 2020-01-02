DAILY MAIL:

Deradicalisation programmes are not guaranteed to ‘cure’ those who undergo them, the psychologist behind the UK’s main such scheme has said.

Christopher Dean said some offenders who take part in his Healthy Identity Intervention scheme regress afterwards due to complex reasons such as who they mix with.

Mr Dean said some offenders he worked with needed 20 or more sessions to show signs of positive change – and there is still no guarantee of success.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday, Mr Dean said: ‘I think we have to be very careful about ever saying that somebody no longer presents a risk of committing an offence. I don’t think you can ever be sure.

‘We have to be very careful about saying someone has totally changed or has been cured.’

London Bridge killer Usman Khan attended a deradicalisation programme after being released on licence.

Khan was a convicted terrorist who had been a member of an al Qaida-inspired group that plotted to blow up the London Stock Exchange.

The 28-year-old killed two people and injured three others in a knife rampage before being shot dead by police in November.