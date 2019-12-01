Cambridge grad Saskia Jones named as second victim in London Bridge attack

The second victim killed in the London Bridge stabbing rampage was identified Sunday as a 23-year-old Cambridge University graduate. Saskia Jones was killed alongside another Cambridge graduate, Jack Merritt, in the attack Friday at the Fishmongers Hall, where the university was hosting a conference to help ex-cons rebuild their lives, the Guardian reported. “Saskia was a funny, kind, positive influence at the centre of many people’s lives,” her family said in a statement. “She had a wonderful sense of mischievous fun and was generous to the point of always wanting to see the best in all people.” Her family said the recent graduate had a “great passion for providing invaluable support to victims of criminal injustice.”

