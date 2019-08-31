The Sun:

AN ISIS terrorist blew himself up when the drone bomb he was operating ran low on battery — and flew back.

The idiotic killer was targeting allied forces after the Battle for Mosul in northern Iraq.

He had customised his weapon to carry plastic explosive and planned to detonate it by troops based in the city.

But his plan backfired because he had forgotten to sufficiently charge the device.

Civilian drones — as weaponised by ISIS — automatically ‘boomerang’ back to their point of launch when they start to run out of power.

They are programmed to return to prevent owners losing their machines.

“We learned this idiot had wired up his drone with explosives but was killed when it’s batteries ran low and it flew home.

“With a weak signal for some reason it detonated over his head.

“This caused quite a laugh for us but the drone threat is very real. The fighter killed himself last year due to his own ineptitude, but is still keeping moral high today.” ISIS has become advanced in its use of drone weapons, which it dubs its ‘air force’.