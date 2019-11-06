BREITBART:

The ex-wife of jihadist Hakim Benladghem has been sentenced to just 150 hours of community service after being arrested for “possession of weapons in a terrorist context”.

The Belgian authorities convicted the former wife of Hakim Benladghem, named Laila, in early October in relation to a weapons cache that was found in the former couples’ home in March 2013 that included an AR-15 style rifle and an MP5 submachine gun, L’Est Republicain reports.

The weapons were found shortly after the death of Benladghem, who was killed by Belgian special forces who attempted to arrest him on the A8 motorway on the 23rd of March, 2013.