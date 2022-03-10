BARRON’S:

Forced yet again into exile, as so many times in their tormented history, Jews are leaving in droves from the Ukrainian city of Odessa, threatening the last traces of a once-vibrant culture.

The Black Sea port, a place steeped in Jewish history, now sees many joining the throngs as they pack buses and trains heading for Moldova or Romania.

Some will go on to Germany, the United States, or Israel.

Many are old, knowing that they may well never return.

Some have already experienced exile, like Gallina Dimievitch, 87, “a child of war” who fled the Nazis with her parents in 1942, and who is now returning to Israel to one of her sons.

READ MORE