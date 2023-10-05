Jews murder Christians, traffic children, former congresswoman shares on X

Former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney shared a number of antisemitic posts on X throughout the beginning of October.

One of the posts that McKinney shared claimed that “Jews promised to murder Xtians…they boast that they murdered Christ…so Christ followers no biggy to Jews. World, we have a problem!”

Screenshot taken from Cynthia McKinney’s X account (credit: screenshot)

In another repost by McKinney, it was claimed that “Jews and Israel love trafficking organs, children and women, murderers, slavery black and white, genocide Muslims and other countries worldwide, lies, manipulations, pedophilia and sex offenders, funding training azoz nazis and al-Qaida….”

Screenshot taken from Cynthia McKinney’s X account (credit: screenshot)

The images accompanying the post are headlines used by Israeli media reporting on sex crimes that Israelis or diasporic Jews were accused of committing. Many of the articles also reported on Jewish pedophiles using Israel as an escape haven from prosecution in their countries of origin.

Another of the posts that McKinney shared, on October 4, included images of alleged Jewish involvement in the African slave trade.

