“The connection between Israel and Britain is not a symbolic connection, but a deep, practical friendship between political and security partners, who see eye-to-eye on most of the geopolitical issues that preoccupy our world,” tweeted Foreign Minister Yair Lapid earlier this week alongside a series of smiling photos of himself and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a diplomatic visit to London. Lapid thanked Johnson and his colleagues for recently proscribing all of Hamas as a terrorist organization, and for sharing Israel’s determination to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.“Israel will always protect itself, but we know we are not alone,” Lapid concluded. These Twitter posts and the soundbites shared by Johnson and the foreign minister at an event held during Lapid’s visit by Conservative Friends of Israel, highlighted the strategic diplomatic ties between these two democracies.

