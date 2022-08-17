Jewish Americans across the country woke up to antisemitic letters and flyers delivered to their homes this week, a continuation of an anti-Jewish campaign by white supremacists.

Letters in plastic bags were placed on several driveways of residents in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend, First Coast News reported on Monday.

“We’re right across the street from a school,” Amber Wilson told First Coast News. “Lots of kids live here. We don’t want this kind of stuff here. It feels really violating knowing that was even in this neighborhood.”

“Lots of kids live here. We don’t want this kind of stuff here. It feels really violating knowing that was even in this neighborhood.” Amber Wilson

“Every single aspect of gun control is Jewish,” read some flyers distributed in plastic bags throughout Long Island on the weekend, according to media reports.

READ MORE