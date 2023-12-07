Jewish woman kicked out of cafe after complaining about antisemitic graffiti scrawled all over  bathroom, berated with hate by workers

UPDATE: Farley’s East in Oakland CA has apologized for the antisemitic behavior of their employees, stating “corrective measures” have been taken.



We are unclear if anyone was fired.



At the request of the individual victim, we have now removed the video of the incident. pic.twitter.com/0ckLx4Jbt2 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 7, 2023

California coffee shop workers were filmed denying a Jewish customer access to the restroom after she complained it was filled with antisemitic graffiti — telling her “Free Palestine” and accusing her of wanting to use the facilities because “Israel loves taking private property and saying it’s their own.”Three employees at Farley’s East in Oakland stood in front of the bathroom and told a distressed-sounding woman filming them that she had to leave.“I want to go in the restroom,” the woman repeatedly implores the staffers, who tell her it’s private property even while confirming she was a customer who’d eaten there.A male staffer then smiles as he tells her: “I know Israel loves taking private property and saying it’s their own, but we gotta have … ”As the woman again says that she “was a patron here and I have a right to go into the restroom,” the man replies, “And we have a right to refuse service.”

