Jewish woman, 5-year-old girl pistol-whipped by group of armed suspects in NYC home invasion: cops

BREAKING: armed home invasion carried out by 4 men in a Jewish home in Staten Island, NY, @SISPshmira is offering a 10,000 dollar reward for information on the suspects pic.twitter.com/QYkfTfFb84 — REAL JEW (@THEREALJEW613) December 19, 2023

Four armed suspects broke into a Staten Island home Monday morning and pistol-whipped a 5-year-old girl and a woman while demanding jewelry and cash.

The home invasion was caught on home security cameras near Livingston Avenue and Queen Street in Manor Heights around 12:45 a.m., according to cops.

The suspects, masked men in hooded sweatshirts, were seen entering the home after cops said they kicked in the door.

Three of them were seen brandishing handguns as they made their way through the home, which was occupied by the young girl, a 4-year-old boy, a 33-year-old woman and a 54-year-old, police said.

Security video showed them going down a corridor and opening doors, before attacking the woman and child with a handgun, causing lacerations and bleeding, according to police.

READ MORE