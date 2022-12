Natan Levy has no tolerance for hate and anti-Semitism.

The Israeli UFC fighter took some time to address Kanye West’s insanity following a Saturday night win over Genaro Valdez. He firmly believes that if Kanye wants to share hateful messages about Jewish people and loudly shout about his love for Hitler, he should come speak with Levy.

“Kanye West, if you have a problem with me or my people, come see me, bro,” Levy said Saturday night

Read more at Outkick.com