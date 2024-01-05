Jewish teen wearing IDF jacket screamed at by stranger in NJ mall, called ‘white piece of s–t’: ‘Horrific’

East Rutherford, NJ -a Jewish family of four, including a 12-year-old & a 16-year-old, faced verbal and physical assault at the American Dream Mall.



The 16-year-old daughter, donning an IDF sweatshirt, endured offensive screams, such as "you're a whore, your mother is a whore,… pic.twitter.com/EiXKkwkKGm — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 2, 2024

A Jewish family is speaking out after their teen daughter faced antisemitic harassment for wearing an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) jacket to a New Jersey mall.In the incident caught on video at American Dream in East Rutherford, Palestinian supporters are seen shouting expletive-laced messages while accusing Maya Vaxman-Magid of “supporting genocide.”“You should be embarrassed,” one unidentified harasser shouted, going on to call the teen a “White piece of s–t” while declaring she is from Palestine and is “proud to say it.”“I’ve been yelled at before by people in school and just random people, but it’s never turned violent. It’s never been this aggressive,” Vaxman-Magid told “Fox & Friends First” on Thursday.“It was pretty scary,” she continued. “Me and my mom, we were both shaking. It wasn’t fun.”The jacket was a gift from the teen’s grandfather, the family said.Vaxman-Magid told co-host Todd Piro the incident has affected her in some ways since, saying she has been sleeping less and has been stressed.

READ MORE