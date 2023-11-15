Jewish students sue NYU over ‘egregious’ antisemitism on campus that’s left them ‘under siege’

New York University has failed to tackle a sharp rise in antisemitism on campus following Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel — leaving some Jewish students feeling “under siege,” according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The prestigious Big Apple university has dealt with numerous instances of antisemitism over the last decade that sharply rose after Hamas slaughtered 1,200 Israelis and the Jewish state began to retaliate on the Gaza Strip, three Jewish students said in the Manhattan federal court suit.

Mobs of students have harassed and intimidated NYU’s Jewish population — which is regularly confronted with chants of “Hitler was right,” and “gas the Jews,” among other hateful phrases, according to the lawsuit.

Additionally, many students and faculty have “enthusiastically endorsed” Hamas’ deadly assault on the Jewish state, the suit states.

When Jewish students plead for help from administrators, complaints from them are either “ignored, slow-walked, or met with gaslighting,” the lawsuit alleges.

READ MORE