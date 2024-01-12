Jewish students file federal discrimination suit against Harvard, accuse Ivy of ‘enabling antisemitism’ and of enforcing selective anti-discrimination policies

A group of Jewish students have launched a lawsuit against Harvard University, accusing the Ivy League institution of enabling antisemitism and of enforcing selective anti discrimination policies.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday night, six students accused Harvard of selectively enforcing its anti-discrimination policies to avoid protecting Jewish students from harassment, ignoring their pleas for protection, and hiring professors who support anti-Jewish violence and spread anti-Semitic propaganda.

‘Based on its track record, it is inconceivable that Harvard would allow any group other than Jews to be targeted for similar abuse or that it would permit, without response, students and professors to call for the annihilation of any country other than Israel,’ the complaint said.

Harvard, the complaint said, treats Jews as ‘unworthy of the respect and protection it affords other groups.’

The students are seeking an injunction to stop Harvard’s alleged violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars federal funds recipients from allowing discrimination based on race, religion and national origin.

READ MORE