Jewish students at Harvard, MIT, NYU and Penn facing death threats, assault: ‘Back to 1939’

Jewish students attending four of the most prestigious universities in America recounted gut-wrenching experiences with antisemitism on their campuses Tuesday, with one saying school officers had spewed blood libels and another comparing the environment of hatred to before World War II.

House Republicans featured the four students at a press conference ahead of the presidents of American, Harvard, MIT and Penn testifying before the Committee on Education & the Workforce.

“An Israeli student whose identity and personal info was sold online for a bounty has not left his dorm room in weeks out of fear due to death threats,” said Talia Khan, the president of MIT’s Israel Alliance.

Khan also cited a survey of Jews on campus that found 70% felt forced to hide their identities out of fear.

“I was forced to leave my study group for my doctoral exams halfway through the semester, because my group members told me that the people at the … [Nova] music festival deserved to die because they were partying on stolen land,” she added, referring to one of the targets of the attack by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.

Most shockingly, Khan said, a post-doctoral fellow at the school repeated claims that “Jewish Israelis want to enslave the world in a global apartheid system [and] falsely claimed that Israel harvests Palestinian organs,” a variation of other slanders against Jews dating back to the Middle Ages.

READ MORE