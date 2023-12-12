Jewish Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff botches Hanukkah origin story in social media post with VP Kamala Harris as two pose for menorah lighting

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is drawing criticism over his post lighting a menorah for Hanukkah and the history of the holiday, with some claiming he flubbed the details.

Emhoff, who is Jewish, posted what he considers the origin story of the holiday along with himself and Vice President Kamala Harris.

‘The story of Hanukkah and the story of the Jewish people has always been one of hope and resilience. In the Hanukkah story, the Jewish people were forced into hiding,’ he wrote. ‘No one thought they would survive or that the few drops of oil they had would last. But they survived and the oil kept burning.’

‘During those eight days in hiding, they recited their prayers and continued their traditions,’ Emhoff added. ‘That’s why Hanukkah means dedication. It was during those dark nights that the Maccabees dedicated themselves to maintaining hope and faith in the oil, each other, and their Judaism.’

The post has since been deleted but not before several people could take issue with Emhoff’s version of the story.

