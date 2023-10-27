Jewish Republican Responds to the Dumbest & Most Dangerous Thing Obama Has Ever Said.

I’m Obama’s college classmate at Columbia University, Class of ’83. We’ve both had interesting political careers since graduating from Columbia. We stand as polar opposites on every issue.

My classmate Obama clearly learned well at Columbia (even though he was rarely, if ever seen there by anyone- classmates or professors). I’ve already written about Obama aka “the ghost of Columbia.” I believe he spent his two years, after transferring to Columbia, at our sister school in the old Soviet Union- studying communism.

And at Columbia at the time, the big strategy everyone talked about was called “Cloward-Piven.” It was a plan created by two Columbia professors to destroy America and capitalism and turn America into a socialist Big Brother country.

Obama learned well. You’re watching Obama right now, in his third term, carrying out this plan.

I’ve studied and watched Obama for fifteen years. I know how he thinks. Trust me, two themes dominate his life- a hatred for America and a hatred for Israel. Everything he says is a lie, a con, a scam, subterfuge. Watch his actions. His actions are always intended to damage and destroy the two nations he hates- America and Israel.

But in this commentary, I want to respond to Obama’s most recent opinions about the Israel-Hamas conflict. And in particular, one Obama statement. Obama just lectured Israel on their military strategy- warning Israel not to inflict civilian casualties…knowing that in war that’s impossible…it has never been avoided in any war in history…and specifically in this case, knowing that Hamas and all Islamic radicals use women, children, the elderly as “human shields” to purposely increase civilian deaths (and then blame Israel).

Obama knows all this. Obama knows Hamas wants lots of civilian death. Obama knows Hamas hides their headquarters and military camps inside schools, churches, mosques and hospitals. Yet he warns Israel to avoid civilian casualties.

READ MORE