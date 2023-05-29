Jewish protestors interrupted Roger Waters‘ concert in Frankfurt on Sunday with Israeli flags and by singing “Am Israel Chai” (the people of Israel live), according to a video posted by Twitter user Jewish Defense Network.

JEWS TEAR APART WATERS: ISRAEL FLAG-WAIVERS STORM STAGE AT ROGER WATERS FRANKFURT SHOW // In the midst of @rogerwaters' controversial tour through Germany, a group of pro-Israel protesters made a statement that couldn't be ignored. /1 pic.twitter.com/BoSkpDW9Yr — Jewish Defense Network (@JewDefense) May 28, 2023

The video shows one protestor rushing onto the stage with an Israeli flag as security guards rush to stop him. Meanwhile, in the audience, a group of spectators raise Israeli flags and sing.

This protest was carried out after reports that Jewish groups had planned to hold a memorial ceremony at the venue before the performance in protest of Waters’ antisemitism.

Waters, who has been accused of antisemitism on many occasions and supports BDS, caused outrage last week after he performed in a concert dressed as a Nazi Schutzstaffel (SS) officer and compared journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was accidentally killed in clashes between Palestinians and the IDF, to Anne Frank who was murdered in the Holocaust.

