Jewish professor is booted from California campus after pro-Palestine students released EDITED video of him condemning Hamas as murderers and calling it hate speech

An economics professor from the University of Southern California has been banished from the campus after demonstrators shared edited footage of him condemning Hamas.John Strauss, who is Jewish, will ‘be teaching his two classes remotely for the rest of the semester,’ USC told The College Fix after video circulated of him engaging with protestors at a pro-Palestinian march in November.In longer footage, the professor was heard saying: ‘People are ignorant… Hamas are murderers. That’s all they are. Every one should be killed, and I hope they all are.’

