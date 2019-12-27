NEW YORK POST:

A Jewish mom and her young son were assaulted in Brooklyn — the fifth anti-Semitic attack this week, police said Friday.

Ayana Logan, 42, approached the 34-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son on Avenue U near West 5th street in Gravesend at around 4 p.m. Thursday, yelled out an anti-Semitic slur, and then hit the victim with her bag, cops said.

“You f–king Jew, your end is coming!” Logan allegedly shouted, police sources told The Post.

Logan was arrested and charged with assault, hate crime, harassment, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

The unidentified victim was not hospitalized, but received medical attention at the 62nd Precinct, cops said.