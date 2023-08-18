Jewish MMA fighter beats antisemitic troll into submission in Vegas fight

When Jewish cage fighter Natan Levy saw antisemitic trolls defending a prominent Holocaust denier online, he knew he had to teach them a painful lesson.

To show up one “dumb kid”, the professional martial artist invited him to his Las Vegas training studio and beat him into admitting that six million Jews were killed by the Nazi regime.

Levy, who competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, sparked the showdown earlier this week when he commented on a white nationalist’s topless photo to mock his supposedly muscular physique.

More here.