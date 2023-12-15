Jewish MIT students say Holocaust display vandalized in yearlong campaign of hate — and college did nothing

Jewish students at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) accuse the college of failing to stop antisemitic acts from a campus group who vandalized a holocaust display and openly declared support for terror group Hamas.A dossier compiled by MIT students and shared with The Post shows evidence of racist behavior dating back to October 2022 — a year before the Hamas terror attack on Israel, largely perpetrated by the led by the Coalition Against Apartheid (CAA).According to the documents, CAA hosted Palestinian writer Mohammed El-Kurd as a speaker on campus that month, despite him having already declared on X he hoped all Israeli soldiers would die “in the most torturous and slow ways”.

“I hope that they see their mother’s suffering (not that these conscienceless pigs would care),” El-Kurd added in the 2021 post.The papers obtained by The Post say CAA ignored strong opposition from Jewish students who raised their concerns ahead of time.

