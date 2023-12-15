Jewish MIT students say Holocaust display vandalized in yearlong campaign of hate — and college did nothing

Savage Premium Subscription

Jewish students at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) accuse the college of failing to stop antisemitic acts from a campus group who vandalized a holocaust display and openly declared support for terror group Hamas.A dossier compiled by MIT students and shared with The Post shows evidence of racist behavior dating back to October 2022 — a year before the Hamas terror attack on Israel, largely perpetrated by the led by the Coalition Against Apartheid (CAA).According to the documents, CAA hosted Palestinian writer Mohammed El-Kurd as a speaker on campus that month, despite him having already declared on X he hoped all Israeli soldiers would die “in the most torturous and slow ways”.

“I hope that they see their mother’s suffering (not that these conscienceless pigs would care),” El-Kurd added in the 2021 post.The papers obtained by The Post say CAA ignored strong opposition from Jewish students who raised their concerns ahead of time.

READ MORE

Savage Republic Book Available for Purchase

You may like these posts