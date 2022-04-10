Jerusalem Post

The suspect was charged with three counts of bias intimidation.

A Jewish man was stabbed, in an apparent antisemitic attack, by a man who stole a car and rammed into two other victims on Friday in Lakewood and Jackson Township in New Jersey, according to the Lakewood Police Department and Ocean County Prosecutor. All of the victims in the incident were reportedly Orthodox Jews. The victim who was stabbed was transferred by Hatzolah to the hospital in serious condition, according to The Lakewood Scoop. According to police, he was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. The suspect first assaulted a driver and stole his car before hitting a pedestrian with the same car. He then stabbed a male Jewish victim in the chest. He then proceeded to hit another pedestrian with the same vehicle about two hours later. After an investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Lakewood Township Police Department, detectives arrested the suspect, Dion Marsh at his residence in Manchester Township. Marsh was charged with three counts of bias intimidation, three counts of attempted murder, carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

