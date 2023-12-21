Jewish hate crime victim demands NY pols ‘step up’ over anti-Israel protests at attacker’s sentencing

A Jewish hate crime victim who was pummeled during clashes between Israel and Palestinian supporters two years ago said Wednesday that New York pols need to “step” up amid renewed demonstrations — as one of his five attackers was sentenced to more than five years behind bars.

Joseph Borgen, 29, called out local politicians like Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul for being “nowhere to be found” when it comes to holding anti-Israel protesters accountable, citing a pro-Palestinian march in Manhattan Monday in which demonstrators happened upon actor Alec Baldwin and berated him.

“I look around New York City and saw what happened Monday and the lack of accountability of what’s going on,” Borgen said outside Manhattan Supreme Court.

“The sad part is, the mayor knew about this, the governor knew about this, the congressmen knew about this and they didn’t do anything. They don’t want to step up,” Borgen continued.

“They make all these wonderful speeches at our rallies but when push comes to shove, they’re nowhere to be found.”

