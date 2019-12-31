THE GUARDIAN.COM

Liberal groups say the new policing measures put forward by Mayor de Blasio will divide communities

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to up the police presence in multi-ethnic neighborhoods to combat a rise in antisemitic hate crimes has received push-back from liberal Jewish groups that contend the measures will further divide communities. Over the weekend, De Blasio announced several new policing measures in response to seven hate crimes in as many days, culminating with an attack in Monsey, New York, that left five members of the ultra-Orthodox community wounded after a knife-wielding assailant stormed the house of a rabbi. The measures include stepping up police patrols in neighborhoods including Borough Park, Midwood, Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant and Williamsburg, as well as establishing community-based neighborhood safety coalitions overseen by the Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes.

