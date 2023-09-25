Jewish Group Slams Canadian Parliament for Honoring Nazi During Zelensky Visit

Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Canadian Jewish human rights organization, slammed the Canadian parliament Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a Ukrainian Nazi during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit Friday.

Yaroslav Hunka, 98, was introduced by Speaker Anthony Rota of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party as a “Ukrainian-Canadian war veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians, and continues to support the troops today. … He’s a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service.”

Rota’s historical illiteracy, however, tripped him up: some nationalist movements in Eastern Europe who fought against the Soviets later aligned with the invading Nazi forces, including in Ukraine.

