Jewish family is subjected to anti-Semitic abuse in New Jersey’s American Dream Mall after their 16-year-old daughter was spotted wearing an IDF sweatshirt

A Jewish family of four was subjected to foul-mouthed harassment at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, according to video of the incident shared by a watchdog group.The Jewish couple and their children, ages 12 and 16, were the target of screaming abuse hurled by two pro-Palestinian supporters at the mall in East Rutherford, the video posted on Monday showed.StopAntisemitism, the watchdog group that shared the video, said the abuse was triggered by the 16-year-old daughter’s sweatshirt, which showed support for the Israeli Defense Force.