Jewish family is subjected to anti-Semitic abuse in New Jersey’s American Dream Mall after their 16-year-old daughter was spotted wearing an IDF sweatshirt

East Rutherford, NJ -a Jewish family of four, including a 12-year-old & a 16-year-old, faced verbal and physical assault at the American Dream Mall.



The 16-year-old daughter, donning an IDF sweatshirt, endured offensive screams, such as "you're a whore, your mother is a whore,… pic.twitter.com/EiXKkwkKGm — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 2, 2024

A Jewish family of four was subjected to foul-mouthed harassment at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, according to video of the incident shared by a watchdog group.The Jewish couple and their children, ages 12 and 16, were the target of screaming abuse hurled by two pro-Palestinian supporters at the mall in East Rutherford, the video posted on Monday showed.StopAntisemitism, the watchdog group that shared the video, said the abuse was triggered by the 16-year-old daughter’s sweatshirt, which showed support for the Israeli Defense Force.

