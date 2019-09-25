THE JERUSALEM POST:

The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) expressed its support regarding a formal impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump, after House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the chamber would open up the inquiry on Tuesday.

The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine’s help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

JDCA Executive Director Halie Soifer said in a statement that the decision by the Democratic leaders are “consistent with the U.S. Constitution and essential for the future of our democracy.”

According to Soifer, Trump “acted with impunity in flagrant disregard of the rule of law and his oath of office. He has consistently acted to further his own political and personal interests, as opposed to the best interests of our country, and he must be held accountable for potential wrongdoing. No one is above the law, including the President of the United States.”

She added that the president’s action were “not only irresponsible, but potentially illegal” and for this reason needed to be fully investigated by Congress.

“Americans deserve the truth, and Congress must follow the facts wherever they may lead. We stand with the majority of Americans who believe it is incumbent on Congress to conduct oversight, including through a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump. This is not a partisan decision – it’s unequivocally in the best interest of the United States,” she concluded.