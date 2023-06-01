Two Jewish conservative activists are pushing back against claims that criticizing left-wing billionaire Democrat donor George Soros is antisemitic by launching a new organization, Jews Against Soros, to oppose his efforts.

Josh Hammer, a writer who works for Newsweek, and Will Scharf, a candidate for state attorney general in Missouri, launched JewsAgainstSoros.com to say there is nothing antisemitic in opposing Soros’s agenda.

Soros is one of the top donors to the Democratic Party, and has backed the election of dozens of radical left-wing prosecutors across the country. He also funds a wide array of left-wing activist organizations worldwide.

Many of his beneficiaries and defenders have used accusations of antisemitism as a shield against criticism, most recently against Elon Musk, but also in the past against Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

