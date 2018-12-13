BREITBART:

Jewish headstones in a cemetery near Strasbourg were found to be daubed with Nazi graffiti hours before an Islamic terrorist opened fire at a Christmas market in the eastern France city.

Herrlisheim, a northern suburb of the city, was the site of the attack. A member of the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF), an umbrella of French Jewish communities, confirmed the desecration.

The unidentified perpetrators wrote “CRIF = ZOG” and the digits 88 on the tombstones. ZOG stands for “Zionist occupation government.” The number is code for Adolf Hitler.

This is the fourth time in two months that anti-Semitic graffiti has been found in a major public place in the eastern Alsace region, according to the Jerusalem Post. In two separate incidents, Jewish mayors were the target of the graffiti.

On the same day the most recent graffiti was discovered, Strasbourg saw one of its main avenues renamed for Simone Veil, a Holocaust survivor and former minister who died last year.