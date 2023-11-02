Jewish Cemetery Defaced with Swastika and Hitler Graffiti in Austria

Fires were set at the Jewish area of Vienna’s Central Cemetery which was also vandalised with swastikas and Hitler graffiti on Wednesday in the latest outburst of antisemitism in Europe.

The President of the Jewish Community of Vienna Oskar Deutsch revealed on Wednesday that the Jewish section of Austria’s most famed cemetery was targetted by antisemitic thugs, who set fire to the vestibule of the Jewish ceremonial hall in the cemetery, the Kurier newspaper reported.

The outside walls of the building were scrawled with red graffiti, including a depiction of the Nazi swastika symbol as well as the name of Austrian-born “Hitler”.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident, although there was significant damage to the property. The building was temporarily closed by the authorities on Wednesday, however, graves could still be visited.

The cemetery, which is one of the largest in the world and the burial site for many historical figures, including Ludwig van Beethoven, announced a vigil on Thursday to “take a stand against anti-Semitism and misanthropy. For an end to the attacks on Israel, Judaism and democracy, for the liberation of all hostages.”

