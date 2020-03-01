Jerusalem Post:

The survey, released Friday by the Jewish Electorate Institute, found that two-thirds of Jewish voters said they would choose any Democratic candidate over President Donald Trump.

No matter who is running on the Democratic presidential ticket in 2020, he or she is likely to get the Jewish vote by a wide margin, according to a new survey.

The survey was conducted Feb. 18 to 24, a period that included Sanders’ announcement that he would not attend AIPAC’s annual conference next week. After the announcement, some pundits suggested that nominating Sanders would result in Jews preferring the Republican candidate for the first time in contemporary American history. (Four years ago, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton received 70% of the Jewish vote.)But the survey found that even though Jewish voters view Sanders more unfavorably than they his Democratic rivals, they disapprove of Trump far more.

