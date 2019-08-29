BREITBART:

The superior general of the Jesuits declared this week that no country has the right to turn away migrants, claiming the land belongs to everyone.

“The challenge for a country that receives migrants is not only reception, but integration, which means receiving the contribution that immigrants bring,” said Jesuit Father Arturo Sosa Abascal in an interview with Tempi.it.

“They come to make a contribution, which is greater than what they receive from the host country,” he claimed, seemingly without evidence.