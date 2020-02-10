PAGESIX.COM

Harvey Weinstein rape accuser Jessica Mann had repeatedly called the once-powerful movie mogul her “spiritual soulmate,” a former pal testified at Weinstein’s sex abuse trial Monday. Talita “Coco” Maia, a Brazilian actress and ex-friend of Mann’s, glanced at Weinstein and smiled as she was called to the witness stand at Manhattan Supreme Court. “She said a few times that [Weinstein] was her spiritual soulmate,” Maia told jurors in reference to Mann, and added that Mann never told her that Weinstein hurt her or raped her.

