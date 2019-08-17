Fox News:

Have women washed their hands of President Trump? There’s certainly no shortage of people who would like to think so and are speculating on how this will affect the presidential election next year.

A recent Associated Press story was headlined “Suburban women recoil as Trump dives into racial politics.”

Others have pointed to a decline in the number of women – specifically suburban women –turning out to vote in the 2018 elections.

Meanwhile, the left keeps pushing a narrative that Republicans are perversely intent on waging a “war on women.”

But while the media obsess over presidential tweets and partisan sniping, most Americans understand that elections are about ideas, not political gamesmanship. And they certainly understand that waging war on more than half the electorate is an act of political suicide that no party should pursue.

Clearly, those on the left are trying to sway these women to swing over to the Democrats, or at least to sit out the 2020 elections. That means it’s up to conservatives to win these women over with ideas and ensure they turn out in 2020.

Why the focus on female voters, then? In 2016, suburban women formed a key element of the Trump coalition. Many of these women are swing voters, and many will be unlikely to vote along party lines in 2020.