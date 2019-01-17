THE SUN:

JERUSALEM has been hit by a rare snow fall that has led to schools being closed and put Israel’s only ski resort out of action.

Pictures show the city’s iconic monuments including the Wailing Wall and the Dome of the Rock covered in snow as temperatures fell to 6C.

The snow was accompanied by torrential rain and high winds that brought flooding to other parts of the country, according to local media reports.

The Jerusalem municipality put some 150 snowplows and bulldozers standby to deal with the snow and used 25 tons of salt to prevent slippery roads.

When Jerusalem was hit by heavy snow in 2013, thousands of drivers stranded for hours on the roads surrounding the city.

Israel’s only ski resort on Mount reported that some 15 inches of snow has fallen in the past 24 hours and it remain closed until Thursday because of the weather, The Times of Israel Reported.