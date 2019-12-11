NEW YORK POST:

A stunning video surfaced Wednesday that shows two killers storming a Jersey City kosher market with guns drawn — and a potential victim narrowly escaping the carnage to come.

The 50-second clip — posted on The Yeshiva World’s website — shows a U-Haul van pulling into a parking space on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, opposite the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket.

The driver immediately emerges, leaves the door open and points a rifle while heading across the street.

Several people on the sidewalk see the armed figure and flee in terror.

Meanwhile, a second person gets out of the van’s passenger side, walks around the back, shoulders a rifle and follows the first person into the store.