NY POST

The suspects behind the deadly Jersey City shooting that left three civilians and a police officer dead were a pair of religiously fanatical lovers who lived together inside a van, according to records and neighbors. The killer couple, David N. Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, — who died in a gun battle with cops — met about two years ago when Graham was living a quiet life as a home health aide in an Elizabeth, N.J., apartment complex, The Post has learned. “She was desperate for a boyfriend,” said neighbor Kenneth Safford, 69. “She smoked cigarettes out here. We would talk. She always said she had a problem . . . She couldn’t get a man,” he said, adding that she sometimes speculated as to why she couldn’t find love. “She claimed she had built in body odor,” he said. “She wanted a boyfriend so bad.” A second neighbor — a 45-year-old woman who did not want their name given — said that after meeting Anderson, Graham changed.

