NEW YORK POST:

Three of the victims in the wild Jersey City shootout were identified Wednesday as a grocery store owner and customer — both Brooklyn natives — as well as a shop employee, community sources and officials said.

Leah Mindel Ferencz, 33, who co-owned the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket in the Greenville neighborhood with her husband, and Moshe Deutsch, 24, a customer at the deli, were fatally shot there Tuesday by suspects using long guns, sources said. A third victim, a store delivery worker, was also shot to death but has not yet been identified.

Ferencz, a mother of three children ages 11, 7 and 4, and Deutsch, the son of Brooklyn civic leader Abe Deutsch, both lived in Williamsburg before they moved to Jersey City, officials and family members said.

“She was very special and very loyal,” Meyer Ferencz, Leah’s brother-in-law, said at the family’s Brooklyn home Wednesday.

Meyer said Leah and her husband, Moshe Ferencz, moved from Brooklyn three years ago and bought the store.