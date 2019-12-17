USA TODAY:

This Tuesday, the Jewish community experienced yet another collective trauma when news broke about a shooting in a kosher supermarket in Jersey City.

Minutes earlier, the shooters had shot dead a plainclothes detective who approached their van at a nearby cemetery. Questions flowed instantly.

Were Jews targeted on purpose or were they killed in a shootout after the perpetrators tried to escape law enforcement? Was this a drug bust gone wrong?

Slowly, the truth trickled in. This was an anti-Semitic attack. The store was 15 blocks from the cemetery. There was no chase or further exchange of fire. When the shooters arrived at the market, they exited the van carrying long rifles, crossed the street and opened fire through the windows. They ultimately murdered three before they were neutralized by police.

After that horrible news was confirmed, we asked more questions.

Who were the shooters? Was this another white supremacist terror attack? As it turns out, no.

When the shooters’ names and pictures were released, it was plain: they were African-Americans. One was a black supremacist, who admired the Black Hebrew Israelites — a group with a history of antisemitism.

We’re likely to learn much more in the coming days, perhaps about the heroism of the detective and the potential larger tragedy he may have prevented — What were the shooters planning to do with the live pipe bomb later found in their van?

But sadly, even though Attorney General Gerbir Grewal has since confirmed that was yet another targeted act of anti-Semitism, only Jews and Jewish media outlets will likely pay attention. For the rest of America, the news cycle has already moved on to more pressing matters of anti-Semitism: Does President Donald Trump’s executive order merely protect Jews from harassment and discrimination, or does it go too far and silence criticism of Israel? Is anti-Zionism actually anti-Semitism?

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, even tweeted in response to a photo of the victims, “This is heartbreaking. White supremacy kills” — and then deleted it when she realized her error.

Tlaib never replaced the tweet, because, what is there left to say?

One type of bigotry is reprehensible because it kills all kinds of minorities. Another is not because it only kills Jews.

Anti-Semitism is rising across the world, and becoming more violent and lethal. But somehow, it only inspires popular outrage when it can be blamed on the far right.

Just three months after the most recent white supremacist shooting against Jews in Poway, California, a black man pulled up in front of a Miami synagogue and fired six rounds into a Jewish man, hospitalizing but not killing him. The attacker was charged with a hate crime, but the attack received almost no news coverage because his skin was the wrong color.

Meanwhile, visibly Jewish individuals are now regularly getting assaulted on the streets of minority neighborhoods of New York. Just last month, a Jewish man was brutally stabbed by unknown attackers on his way to synagogue. Without a link to white supremacy, these issues are being treated as petty crimes.